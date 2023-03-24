This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Air Lease Corporation (AL)

In the latest session, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) closed at $36.61 down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $37.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554552 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Air Lease Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 605,057 led to the insider holds 63,889 shares of the business.

Levy Grant A sold 10,000 shares of AL for $392,737 on Dec 14. The EVP now owns 146,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.27 per share. On May 12, another insider, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $33.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,730 and bolstered with 1,205,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AL has traded an average of 549.58K shares per day and 782.55k over the past ten days. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.61M. Insiders hold about 6.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AL is 0.80, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $589.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $608.33M to a low estimate of $567.93M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $597.18M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $626.31M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $645.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.