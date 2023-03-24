This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

In the latest session, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at $190.78 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $192.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484297 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $241 from $290 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $263 to $278.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $264.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LHX has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 190.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LHX is 4.56, from 3.91 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 60.80% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.57 and $11.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.47. EPS for the following year is $12.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $12.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.92B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.92B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.49B and the low estimate is $17.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.