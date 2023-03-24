This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Medtronic plc (MDT)

In the latest session, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) closed at $77.57 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $79.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6711907 shares were traded. MDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medtronic plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 170.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $89 from $102 previously.

On November 23, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded its rating to Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $106 to $85.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Medtronic plc bought 6,835 shares for $9.28 per share. The transaction valued at 63,436 led to the insider holds 4,999,423 shares of the business.

Salmon Sean sold 16,631 shares of MDT for $1,338,736 on Dec 13. The EVP & President Cardiovascular now owns 36,088 shares after completing the transaction at $80.50 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, TEN HOEDT ROB, who serves as the EVP and Pres. Global Regions of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $81.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,015 and left with 43,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $114.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDT has traded an average of 6.29M shares per day and 6.56M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.87M, compared to 11.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDT is 2.72, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.62B to a low estimate of $7.46B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $7.76B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.99B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.86B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.69B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.42B and the low estimate is $30.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.