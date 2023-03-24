This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

In the latest session, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) closed at $23.81 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $24.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987793 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $36.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares for $30.71 per share. The transaction valued at 144,245 led to the insider holds 60,891 shares of the business.

Kleffel Juliette sold 8,500 shares of SBCF for $270,980 on Feb 14. The EVP, Chief Banking Officer now owns 38,354 shares after completing the transaction at $31.88 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,078 shares for $33.01 each. As a result, the insider received 266,655 and left with 160,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $36.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBCF has traded an average of 835.85K shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 70.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 4.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBCF is 0.68, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $157.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158.1M to a low estimate of $156.4M. As of the current estimate, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s year-ago sales were $91.89M, an estimated increase of 71.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.64M, an increase of 73.00% over than the figure of $71.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.06M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $663.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.25M, up 54.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $689.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.7M and the low estimate is $679.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.