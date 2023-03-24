Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

The closing price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) was $297.16 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $296.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241941 shares were traded. AMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $304.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $336.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Berman Walter Stanley sold 10,000 shares for $352.07 per share. The transaction valued at 3,520,683 led to the insider holds 14,360 shares of the business.

Sweeney Joseph Edward sold 6,390 shares of AMP for $2,238,736 on Feb 14. The PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES now owns 10,955 shares after completing the transaction at $350.35 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, TRUSCOTT WILLIAM F, who serves as the CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $355.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,079,237 and left with 17,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameriprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has reached a high of $357.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 332.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 293.78.

Shares Statistics:

AMP traded an average of 593.79K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 776.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 785.78k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.16, AMP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.98 and a low estimate of $6.63, while EPS last year was $5.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.71, with high estimates of $8.24 and low estimates of $7.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.24 and $29.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.95. EPS for the following year is $33.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $36.17 and $32.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.6B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.26B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.57B and the low estimate is $14.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.