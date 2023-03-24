Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed the day trading at $31.18 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $31.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16728410 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when West Tony sold 4,167 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,344 led to the insider holds 166,499 shares of the business.

West Tony sold 4,167 shares of UBER for $135,594 on Feb 02. The insider now owns 166,973 shares after completing the transaction at $32.54 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63,100 shares for $31.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,957,362 and left with 80,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBER traded about 24.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBER traded about 25.28M shares per day. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 35.73M with a Short Ratio of 55.69M, compared to 37.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 34 analysts recommending between $1.53 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $8.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.39B to a low estimate of $7.4B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85B, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.12B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.28B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.69B and the low estimate is $35.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.