Update from T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO): A steady trajectory

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed the day trading at $0.50 down -7.97% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0433 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3467220 shares were traded. TTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTOO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Sperzel John J III sold 2,898 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,710 led to the insider holds 17,329 shares of the business.

Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 1,585 shares of TTOO for $935 on Feb 28. The General Counsel now owns 6,517 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Sprague John M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,148 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 677 and left with 7,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1201, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8496.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTOO traded about 614.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTOO traded about 855.82k shares per day. A total of 7.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 548.73k with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 609.79k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.52 and a low estimate of -$1.89, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.74 and -$12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.03 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.98M, an estimated decrease of -22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73M, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06M, down -20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.9M and the low estimate is $24.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.