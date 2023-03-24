WCN (Waste Connections Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $132.19 in the prior trading day, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) closed at $131.15, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612466 shares were traded. WCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 434.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when LITTLE JAMES sold 4,500 shares for $135.87 per share. The transaction valued at 611,408 led to the insider holds 29,410 shares of the business.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J sold 2,000 shares of WCN for $271,140 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 3,584 shares after completing the transaction at $135.57 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, EDDIE DAVID, who serves as the Sr VP Performance Optimization of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $135.65 each. As a result, the insider received 230,607 and left with 24,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has reached a high of $148.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 919.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 855.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.52M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WCN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WCN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.78, compared to 1.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for WCN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.62 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Waste Connections Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $7.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.