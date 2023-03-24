What shareholders can do to beat the market with Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock

As of close of business last night, Airbnb Inc.’s stock clocked out at $120.30, down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $121.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4025258 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABNB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $165.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Johnson Belinda J. sold 2,000 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 5,920 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 350,000 shares of ABNB for $41,027,497 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 6,483,435 shares after completing the transaction at $117.22 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 54,256 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,782,157 and left with 6,833,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $179.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABNB traded 6.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 635.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 19.15M, compared to 21.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.