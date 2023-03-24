What shareholders can do to beat the market with eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock

As of close of business last night, eBay Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.45, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $42.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4808623 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when SWAN ROBERT HOLMES sold 20,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 136,632 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 9,542 shares of EBAY for $420,983 on Nov 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.12 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,311 shares for $41.89 each. As a result, the insider received 180,601 and left with 9,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $60.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBAY traded 4.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 543.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.2M with a Short Ratio of 12.93M, compared to 16.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, EBAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.