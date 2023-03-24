What shareholders can do to beat the market with Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) stock

In the latest session, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed at $74.68 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $75.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597116 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $73 to $70.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on September 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Simmons Jennifer sold 86 shares for $74.05 per share. The transaction valued at 6,368 led to the insider holds 6,721 shares of the business.

O’Donnell Brian sold 61 shares of PLNT for $4,517 on Mar 20. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,342 shares after completing the transaction at $74.05 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Simmons Jennifer, who serves as the Div President, Corp Stores of the company, sold 62 shares for $74.29 each. As a result, the insider received 4,606 and left with 6,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $88.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLNT has traded an average of 908.30K shares per day and 773.59k over the past ten days. A total of 83.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $271.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $291M to a low estimate of $260.87M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.64M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.82M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215.78M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $926.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.