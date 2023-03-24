What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock

As of close of business last night, Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.35, up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1505097 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3460.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4970.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANY traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 992.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 4.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.