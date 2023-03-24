Which analyst expects EPR Properties (EPR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) closed at $34.43 down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $34.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650496 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EPR Properties’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 22,570 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Peterson Mark Alan sold 4,543 shares of EPR for $249,956 on Mar 29. The EVP & CFO now owns 98,700 shares after completing the transaction at $55.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPR has traded an average of 532.43K shares per day and 635.73k over the past ten days. A total of 75.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 1.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPR is 3.30, from 1.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $145.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $150.47M to a low estimate of $137.36M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $154.91M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.99M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531.68M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585M and the low estimate is $543.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.