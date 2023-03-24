Which analyst expects Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.07, down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $16.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023189 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares for $19.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,396,319 led to the insider holds 30,395 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 19,706 shares of FLNC for $378,958 on Mar 02. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 101,553 shares after completing the transaction at $19.23 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 each. As a result, the insider received 290,405 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNC traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.47M, compared to 6.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $324.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $355M to a low estimate of $294.18M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.72M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.71M, an increase of 107.40% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.98M, up 263.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.