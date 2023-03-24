Which analyst expects Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) closed at $50.89 down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $51.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806934 shares were traded. MMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5178.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares for $53.43 per share. The transaction valued at 154,524 led to the insider holds 25,095 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magellan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMP has reached a high of $60.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMP has traded an average of 857.14K shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 205.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.97M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 8.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMP is 4.19, from 4.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.82. The current Payout Ratio is 84.00% for MMP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $741.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $842.2M to a low estimate of $582.61M. As of the current estimate, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $674.7M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.29M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $846.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571.22M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.68B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.