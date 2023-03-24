Which analyst expects Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.78, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $6.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356104 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 6,000 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 41,220 led to the insider holds 66,492 shares of the business.

Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares of PSEC for $31,909 on Nov 11. The CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO now owns 58,517 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Stark Eugene S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,100 and bolstered with 52,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSEC traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 400.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.81M. Insiders hold about 27.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 6.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, PSEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.01.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $218.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.43M to a low estimate of $201.98M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $181.43M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.72M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $929.83M and the low estimate is $807.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.