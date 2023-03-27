A correction may be in store for Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Cigna Corporation’s stock clocked out at $260.21, up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $256.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201828 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $261.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $251.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $355 from $370 previously.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $370.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares for $271.67 per share. The transaction valued at 810,120 led to the insider holds 5,403 shares of the business.

ZARCONE DONNA F sold 2,088 shares of CI for $567,247 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 25,550 shares after completing the transaction at $271.67 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Triplett Michael W, who serves as the President, U.S. Commercial of the company, sold 1,731 shares for $271.67 each. As a result, the insider received 470,261 and left with 30,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $340.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $238.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 294.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CI traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, CI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.51. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.27 and a low estimate of $4.96, while EPS last year was $6.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.29, with high estimates of $7.31 and low estimates of $5.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.85 and $24.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.78. EPS for the following year is $28.29, with 21 analysts recommending between $29.04 and $27.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $45.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.44B to a low estimate of $44.39B. As of the current estimate, Cigna Corporation’s year-ago sales were $44.11B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.1B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.13B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.64B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.64B and the low estimate is $217.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.