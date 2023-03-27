A correction may be in store for Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares?

As of close of business last night, Wolfspeed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.30, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $62.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1741357 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WOLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 per share. The transaction valued at 272,840 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of WOLF for $182,080 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 29,662 shares after completing the transaction at $91.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,640 and bolstered with 27,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WOLF traded 2.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Shares short for WOLF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.10M, compared to 14.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 18.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.41 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $220.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.6M to a low estimate of $218.3M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.68M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.