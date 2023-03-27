In the latest session, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed at $3.91 up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512062 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 8×8 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,400 led to the insider holds 750,350 shares of the business.

Wilson Samuel C. sold 34,703 shares of EGHT for $167,706 on Mar 16. The Interim Chief Executive Off. now owns 752,350 shares after completing the transaction at $4.83 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Kraus Kevin, who serves as the Interim Chief Financial Off. of the company, sold 6,317 shares for $4.83 each. As a result, the insider received 30,528 and left with 127,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $13.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7088.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGHT has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 113.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Shares short for EGHT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 17.13M, compared to 17.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 24.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $185.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $184.93M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.37M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.71M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.79M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.58M and the low estimate is $756.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.