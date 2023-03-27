A glimpse at G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $14.23 down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $14.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744786 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

CL King Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 250,000 shares for $12.54 per share. The transaction valued at 3,135,000 led to the insider holds 2,094,964 shares of the business.

Goldfarb Jeffrey David bought 19,000 shares of GIII for $246,240 on Dec 05. The Executive Vice President now owns 491,631 shares after completing the transaction at $12.96 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Herrero Amigo Victor, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,270 shares for $12.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,294 and bolstered with 32,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $30.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIII has traded an average of 659.46K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 47.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $770.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $828.6M to a low estimate of $698.69M. As of the current estimate, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $748.15M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $694.88M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $722.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.