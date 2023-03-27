A glimpse at Okta Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $82.25 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $84.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221383 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Okta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 183.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $70 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $70.

On February 13, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when McKinnon Todd sold 3,117 shares for $82.48 per share. The transaction valued at 257,085 led to the insider holds 22,813 shares of the business.

Tighe Brett sold 2,184 shares of OKTA for $180,132 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,843 shares after completing the transaction at $82.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schwartz Larissa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 452 shares for $82.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,280 and left with 20,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $161.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OKTA has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 160.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 5.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 32 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $489.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $513.63M to a low estimate of $486.3M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.01M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.45M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.9M.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.