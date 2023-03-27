A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

After finishing at $7.28 in the prior trading day, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at $7.23, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4417856 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of BHC for $77,606,339 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 310,449,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On May 10, another insider, Bausch Health Companies Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000,000 shares for $17.05 each. As a result, the insider received 596,925,000 and left with 315,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $23.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 362.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24M with a Short Ratio of 27.48M, compared to 26.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.45B and the low estimate is $8.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.