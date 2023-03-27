A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

The price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) closed at $20.78 in the last session, up 4.84% from day before closing price of $19.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2109926 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.45.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 99,065 led to the insider holds 337,177 shares of the business.

Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of HIW for $40,813 on Sep 28. The EVP, CFO now owns 39,254 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $47.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIW traded on average about 973.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIW is 2.00, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $212.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.81M to a low estimate of $208.6M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.38M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.09M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $854.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $828.93M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.13M and the low estimate is $807.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.