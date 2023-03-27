ALEC (Alector Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Alector Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.18, up 4.04% from its previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935103 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $13.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rosenthal Arnon sold 15,186 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 94,428 led to the insider holds 1,656,350 shares of the business.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara sold 10,124 shares of ALEC for $84,216 on Mar 02. The President and Head of R&D now owns 188,241 shares after completing the transaction at $8.32 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Rosenthal Arnon, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,849 shares for $8.32 each. As a result, the insider received 48,651 and left with 1,628,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEC now has a Market Capitalization of 530.55M and an Enterprise Value of -138.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALEC is 0.86, which has changed by -57.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALEC traded 572.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 763.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 4.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.12. EPS for the following year is -$2.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$3.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $7.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.8M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.47M, an estimated decrease of -67.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.24M, a decrease of -93.40% less than the figure of -$67.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.62M, down -68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400M and the low estimate is $83.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 415.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.