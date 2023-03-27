An average trading volume for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $4.20 in the last session, up 3.70% from day before closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3912810 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Behler Albert P. bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 per share. The transaction valued at 130,770 led to the insider holds 521,812 shares of the business.

Behler Albert P. bought 20,000 shares of PGRE for $86,900 on Mar 21. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 491,812 shares after completing the transaction at $4.34 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,950 and bolstered with 471,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $11.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4675.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGRE traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 7.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PGRE is 0.31, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $188.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.68M to a low estimate of $185.3M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.22M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.82M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.95M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $824.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $764.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.79M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.2M and the low estimate is $741.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.