An investigation into Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s technical aspects

The price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $63.03 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $63.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392859 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.79.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Francois Cedric sold 30,000 shares for $62.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,882,332 led to the insider holds 1,144,591 shares of the business.

Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares of APLS for $80,038 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 267,641 shares after completing the transaction at $64.03 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Deschatelets Pascal, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $63.79 each. As a result, the insider received 765,480 and left with 1,020,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 95.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLS traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 12.15M, compared to 9.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$2.94, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.67 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.25M to a low estimate of $19.56M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.29M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55M, an increase of 84.60% over than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.36M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297M and the low estimate is $133.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.