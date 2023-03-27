An investigation into Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s technical aspects

The price of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed at $7.29 in the last session, up 3.85% from day before closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996916 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 31, 2011, Stifel Nicolaus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel Nicolaus initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2011, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Haag Natalie G. bought 1,150 shares for $6.92 per share. The transaction valued at 7,958 led to the insider holds 68,741 shares of the business.

Haag Natalie G. bought 1,050 shares of CFFN for $7,266 on Mar 13. The Executive Vice President now owns 19,285 shares after completing the transaction at $6.92 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Barry Anthony S., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 3,400 shares for $8.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,070 and bolstered with 42,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFFN traded on average about 971.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 3.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFFN is 0.34, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 58.70% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.58M to a low estimate of $44.03M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.35M, a decrease of -13.30% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.05M, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.46M and the low estimate is $177.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.