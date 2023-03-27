An investigation into United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s technical aspects

The price of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) closed at $22.92 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $22.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971845 shares were traded. UNFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Howard John W sold 7,000 shares for $42.62 per share. The transaction valued at 298,340 led to the insider holds 117,648 shares of the business.

TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. sold 27,931 shares of UNFI for $1,132,391 on Jan 23. The President now owns 124,848 shares after completing the transaction at $40.54 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Benedict Danielle, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $40.06 each. As a result, the insider received 300,450 and left with 70,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNFI traded on average about 626.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 1.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.47 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.85B to a low estimate of $7.61B. As of the current estimate, United Natural Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.42B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.46B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.38B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.93B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.04B and the low estimate is $30.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.