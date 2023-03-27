An overall feel about Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) closed at $182.42 up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $176.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922269 shares were traded. KRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 34.00 and its Current Ratio is at 34.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $214.

On January 27, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $209.

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $285.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 05, 2023, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Brannan Stephen K. sold 5,000 shares for $189.51 per share. The transaction valued at 947,550 led to the insider holds 23,650 shares of the business.

Ignelzi Troy A. sold 6,000 shares of KRTX for $1,140,060 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,487 shares after completing the transaction at $190.01 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Brannan Stephen K., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $192.37 each. As a result, the insider received 961,850 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 573.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRTX has reached a high of $278.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 191.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRTX has traded an average of 367.41K shares per day and 832.62k over the past ten days. A total of 34.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KRTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$2.65, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of -$2.22 and low estimates of -$2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.38 and -$9.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.81. EPS for the following year is -$9.84, with 19 analysts recommending between -$5.86 and -$13.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.96M, down -85.60% from the average estimate.