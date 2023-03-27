An overall feel about Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.88, up 2.45% from its previous closing price of $20.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661542 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TVTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 21, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,071 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

Dube Eric M sold 8,196 shares of TVTX for $182,361 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 237,150 shares after completing the transaction at $22.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, REED ELIZABETH E, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 57,628 and left with 57,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TVTX traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.03 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $59.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.9M to a low estimate of $49.5M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.1M, an increase of 56.90% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $210.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.