Are analysts optimistic about Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed the day trading at $11.11 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $11.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2052555 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when RAAB MICHAEL sold 4,408 shares for $11.33 per share. The transaction valued at 49,943 led to the insider holds 60,012 shares of the business.

Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares of FOLD for $68,547 on Mar 15. The Executive Chairman now owns 986,537 shares after completing the transaction at $11.34 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Campbell Bradley L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $13.24 each. As a result, the insider received 264,861 and left with 836,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOLD traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOLD traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 289.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Shares short for FOLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.65M with a Short Ratio of 20.88M, compared to 20.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $86.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.1M to a low estimate of $82.37M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.15M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.81M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.3M and the low estimate is $365M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.