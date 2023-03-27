Are analysts optimistic about KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:KREF) stock?

The closing price of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) was $10.83 for the day, up 4.74% from the previous closing price of $10.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737752 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KREF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $19.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 82,917,500 led to the insider holds 10,000,000 shares of the business.

KKR REFT Holdings L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KREF for $82,917,500 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 10,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $21.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.65.

Shares Statistics:

KREF traded an average of 490.84K shares per day over the past three months and 897.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.27M. Insiders hold about 1.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, KREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.8M to a low estimate of $45.8M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.77M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.74M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.87M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $189M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.