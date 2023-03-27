Are Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $20.52 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $20.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2948711 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On March 02, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $33.Truist initiated its Hold rating on March 02, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Lawson David C bought 264 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,086 led to the insider holds 21,212 shares of the business.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares of COLB for $6,227 on Dec 30. The EVP General Counsel now owns 23,816 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Deer Aaron James, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 748 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,291 and bolstered with 16,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COLB has traded an average of 2.66M shares per day and 4.12M over the past ten days. A total of 208.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.11% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COLB is 1.20, from 1.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.31 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $333.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $416.68M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.38M, an estimated increase of 95.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.2M, an increase of 227.20% over than the figure of $95.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 180.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.