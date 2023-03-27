Are CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.02, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2256300 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Watts Claudius E. IV bought 10,000 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 67,495 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Yates Timothy T bought 10,000 shares of COMM for $78,609 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 118,581 shares after completing the transaction at $7.86 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Carlson John R., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 11,868 shares for $12.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,730 and bolstered with 167,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMM traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 11.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.53B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.22B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.18B and the low estimate is $9.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.