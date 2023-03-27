Are SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, SentinelOne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.64, down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $15.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3933842 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of S’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Smith Ric sold 190,539 shares for $15.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,925,212 led to the insider holds 568,855 shares of the business.

TOMASELLO ROBIN sold 1,744 shares of S for $28,898 on Mar 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 162,598 shares after completing the transaction at $16.57 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Conder Keenan Michael, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of the company, sold 1,724 shares for $16.57 each. As a result, the insider received 28,567 and left with 368,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that S traded 5.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.12M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 17.76M, compared to 15.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $124.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.11M to a low estimate of $123.39M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.64M, an estimated increase of 90.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.89M, an increase of 74.90% less than the figure of $90.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.1M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 105.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.37M and the low estimate is $595.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.