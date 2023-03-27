Are The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Chemours Company’s stock clocked out at $28.80, up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $28.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625285 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $40.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares for $35.47 per share. The transaction valued at 983,087 led to the insider holds 43,931 shares of the business.

Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares of CC for $965,170 on Jun 07. The President, Titan Tech Chem Sol now owns 101,038 shares after completing the transaction at $43.59 per share. On May 09, another insider, Ralhan Sameer, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 20,175 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 807,202 and left with 313,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CC traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, a decrease of -12.60% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.78B and the low estimate is $6.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.