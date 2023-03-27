As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) offers stability

The closing price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) was $27.69 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $27.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553741 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Ellis Michael G sold 3,500 shares for $28.02 per share. The transaction valued at 98,065 led to the insider holds 189,639 shares of the business.

Butterfield Peter sold 376 shares of FLYW for $10,154 on Mar 16. The General Counsel and CCO now owns 123,705 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Orgel Rob, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 17,175 shares for $26.24 each. As a result, the insider received 450,596 and left with 275,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.27.

Shares Statistics:

FLYW traded an average of 820.03K shares per day over the past three months and 811.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.83M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.39M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.08M, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.09M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376M and the low estimate is $337M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.