As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) offers stability

The closing price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) was $12.41 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $12.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3064849 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.19.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.50.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $20.

On February 09, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.Janney initiated its Neutral rating on February 09, 2023, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faricy Peter bought 7,500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,686 led to the insider holds 177,458 shares of the business.

Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares of SPWR for $77,042 on Nov 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,181 shares after completing the transaction at $22.01 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sial Manavendra, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 each. As a result, the insider received 665,668 and left with 50,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPWR is 1.97, which has changed by -42.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.57.

Shares Statistics:

SPWR traded an average of 4.35M shares per day over the past three months and 5.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 12.16M, compared to 17.32M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 14.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.25M to a low estimate of $323.3M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $336.07M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $478.62M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.