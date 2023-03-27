As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) offers stability

The closing price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) was $124.15 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $122.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3934346 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $176.27.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $176.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Fallon Kieran John bought 1,000 shares for $125.45 per share. The transaction valued at 125,450 led to the insider holds 12,046 shares of the business.

Lyons Michael P. sold 5,800 shares of PNC for $751,992 on Mar 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 189,834 shares after completing the transaction at $129.65 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, who serves as the President/CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $129.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,698 and bolstered with 525,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $198.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.65.

Shares Statistics:

PNC traded an average of 3.21M shares per day over the past three months and 7.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 406.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 5.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, PNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.26 and $11.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.76. EPS for the following year is $15.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.45 and $13.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.66B to a low estimate of $5.57B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.56B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.12B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.47B and the low estimate is $22.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.