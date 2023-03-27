BURL (Burlington Stores Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $203.67 in the prior trading day, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $200.68, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794488 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BURL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 927.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 797.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.96M. Shares short for BURL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.