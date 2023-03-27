Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.30 in the prior trading day, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) closed at $4.63, up 7.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579472 shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRBU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir sold 5,627 shares for $6.31 per share. The transaction valued at 35,506 led to the insider holds 59,373 shares of the business.

Fischesser Ryan sold 10,000 shares of CRBU for $107,958 on Oct 06. The VP of Finance and Controller now owns 110,366 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Kanner Steven, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 43,248 shares for $11.22 each. As a result, the insider received 485,221 and left with 302,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2555, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0724.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 503.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 616.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.41M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.96, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$2.3.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.19M, an increase of 57.30% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.