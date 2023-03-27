Considering Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed at $8.88 in the last session, up 3.02% from day before closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882902 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, FEINGOLD ANTON, who serves as the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of the company, sold 935 shares for $15.57 each. As a result, the insider received 14,563 and left with 37,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACRE traded on average about 826.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 2.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACRE is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $24.7M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.86M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.55M, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.55M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123M and the low estimate is $100.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.