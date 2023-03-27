Considering Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.78 in the prior trading day, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) closed at $6.00, up 3.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794962 shares were traded. DLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $11.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Paschke Brett Lee bought 6,384 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 49,907 led to the insider holds 8,959 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Duluth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTH has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 151.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 261.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.91M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 961.25k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $243.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.8M to a low estimate of $240.1M. As of the current estimate, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.76M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.79M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $660.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $654.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.58M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.72M and the low estimate is $629.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.