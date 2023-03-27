Considering Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed at $12.09 in the last session, up 1.43% from day before closing price of $11.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301954 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On November 16, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Borgen Luis sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 238,569 led to the insider holds 77,546 shares of the business.

Jackson Deborah C sold 5,713 shares of EBC for $109,747 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 72,752 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Harlam Bari A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 96,050 and left with 72,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eastern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBC traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBC is 0.40, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $143.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.23M to a low estimate of $142.08M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.12M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $564M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.02M and the low estimate is $562M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.