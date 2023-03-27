Considering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $48.94 in the prior trading day, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) closed at $50.05, up 2.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491818 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 10,000 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 211,800 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 5,000 shares of TCBI for $108,350 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.67 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, STALLINGS ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $21.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 65,820 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.54M. Shares short for TCBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $266.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.44M to a low estimate of $259.67M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.83M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.14M, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.11M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.76M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.