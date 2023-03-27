CVAC (CureVac N.V.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $6.53 in the prior trading day, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) closed at $6.44, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570192 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $8 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $20.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 189.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.88M. Insiders hold about 52.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$2.01.