First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) was $20.87 for the day, up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $20.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838165 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FHB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $29.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

FHB traded an average of 727.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Shares short for FHB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.14M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.97M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.08M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $912.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.08M and the low estimate is $866.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.