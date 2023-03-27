How is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: EQH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed at $23.58 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $23.99. On the day, 3761296 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.58.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 59.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Matus Kristi Ann sold 19,297 shares for $23.34 per share. The transaction valued at 450,372 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Eckert William James IV sold 8,100 shares of EQH for $205,584 on Mar 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 27,062 shares after completing the transaction at $25.38 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Raju Robin M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,096 shares for $23.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,836 and bolstered with 96,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 90.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQH traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 368.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.43M. Shares short for EQH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQH is 0.80, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.41B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.