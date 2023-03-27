I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

After finishing at $11.94 in the prior trading day, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $12.00, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515468 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JELD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 77,000 shares for $12.32 per share. The transaction valued at 948,340 led to the insider holds 310,600 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of JELD for $249,604 on Mar 14. The 10% Owner now owns 233,600 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,900 shares for $12.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 378,534 and bolstered with 1,103,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.