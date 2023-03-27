I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL).

After finishing at $41.32 in the prior trading day, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) closed at $32.12, down -22.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126598 shares were traded. SCHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCHL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 16, 2018, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $40 previously.

On December 13, 2017, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $41.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Peter Warwick bought 3,245 shares for $31.03 per share. The transaction valued at 100,692 led to the insider holds 71,218 shares of the business.

Quinton Sasha sold 7,204 shares of SCHL for $340,736 on Aug 15. The PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS now owns 26,026 shares after completing the transaction at $47.30 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Quinton Sasha, who serves as the PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS of the company, sold 8,734 shares for $47.21 each. As a result, the insider received 412,296 and left with 27,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. As of this moment, Scholastic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCHL is 1.15, which has changed by -20.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCHL has reached a high of $48.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 152.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 301.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 592.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 537.43k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCHL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 34.90% for SCHL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 16, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.